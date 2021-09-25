Spotty showers this morning. Sunshine returns later today.
9-25-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°F
Mostly Cloudy
58°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing patient's medication arrested in McCracken County
- Bystander tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching child at bus stop in Oklahoma
- 9/24 Gridiron Glory
- Flyers with dangerous COVID-19 misinformation found in Metropolis, Illinois
- Two hosts of 'The View' test positive for COVID ahead of interview with Harris
- Man killed amid shootout on highway in Louisville
- 'Vigilante treatments': Anti-vaccine groups push people to leave ICUs
- Gunman in deadly Tennessee grocery shooting was a third-party vendor, police say
- Kentucky reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths, including 15 year old student
- Local vaccine clinic ready to administer Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.