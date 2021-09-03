Clouds increase throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms return for Labor Day weekend.
9-3-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Sunny
59°F / 58°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Murray man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
- Mayfield Independent Schools cancels in-person classes for Sept. 7-8 due to COVID-19
- Former pilot convicted of Christian County triple murder sentenced to life without parole
- Marshall County students react to upcoming virtual learning
- Murray man charged with wanton endangerment of law enforcement officers
- Benton police searching for PriceLess IGA robbery suspects
- U.S. Rep. Comer says he's working to make sure LBL is adequately funded; vows to fight Biden administration on regulation of 'forever chemicals'
- Kentucky reports 2nd highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 1 day; 45 additional deaths
- 4 Louisiana nursing home residents die after being evacuated to another facility ahead of Ida
- 7 Black men were executed for an alleged rape in 1951. Now they've been pardoned
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.