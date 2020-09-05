Sunshine, slightly cooler temps and low humidity expected for your Labor Day weekend.
9-5-2020 Morning Weather
Tags
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
60°F
Sunny
60°F / 58°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- AEG threatens WPSD with legal action
- Paducah man faces multiple child sexual abuse charges
- 809 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Kentucky; mask mandate extended
- Kanye West files to run for president on Kentucky ballot
- Sheriff's department looking for man in connection to an April 2020 theft
- Bond reduction denied for 2 charged in deadly double shooting
- Marina owners work to curb spread of COVID-19 over holiday weekend
- GenCanna selling downtown warehouse after filing for bankruptcy
- Police: Man arrested after search warrant uncovers meth, prescription pills, other drugs in Marion, IL
- Six COVID-19 deaths reported from two long-term care facilities in Williamson County
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.