Midday Weather Update: 9/10/19 Kaylee Bowers Sep 10, 2019 Updated Sep 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again kcallais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Beautiful outside but hot this afternoon. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 93°F Partly Cloudy 93°F / 68°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesTwo teens, 20-year-old driver killed in crash police say involved stolen carLocal business owners create petition against downtown Paducah hotelKSP confirm open investigation into former McCracken County PVA Nancy BockInvestigators say Massac County theft case connected to methState representative, local judge on list of McCracken County properties omitted from tax rolls9/9 TSSAA prep football pollsBlast heard near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversaryMurphysboro, Illinois, votes no on recreational marijuana sales in city limitsAdditional $30 million needed from Department of Energy for cleanupA firefighter killed on September 11 is identified 18 years later Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.