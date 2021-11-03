Tracking green paws throughout the day.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Patchy frost this morning. Late tonight into early Thursday morning, temperatures from 27 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Man killed his daughter's boyfriend for selling her into sex trafficking ring, police say
- Years after closure, Mid-Continent University stops trying to collect former students' debt
- Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race, CNN projects
- Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995
- At least 12 people were killed and 52 injured in Halloween weekend mass shootings in the US
- McCracken County Board of Adjustment upholds decision to deny solar panel permit
- Detective Capt. Matt Hilbrecht to formally announce candidacy for sheriff with Nov. 4 event
- Daylight saving time facts
- Local health departments address confusion about COVID-19 booster shots
