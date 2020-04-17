Might want to take a walk this morning to avoid the rain this afternoon.
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital to furlough workers
- Millions of Americans could lose stimulus payments to debt collectors
- Beshear: New Kroger COVID-19 testing site to open in Paducah; Lake Barkley to house COVID-19 cases
- Federal small business loan funds run out: Where should small businesses turn?
- Memorial date set for Sonny Ridgeway
- Paducah man charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm
- Southern Illinois Healthcare launches COVID-19 Relief Fund to help medical staff and community
- Mitt Romney is only GOP senator not invited to join new White House task force
- Gov. Pritzker: Illinoisans can be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor's order
- Carlisle County residents using Facebook group to support community
