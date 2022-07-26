Tracking green paws throughout the day.
Dog Walking Forecast: 7/26/22
Charity Blanton
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western Kentucky, and southwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
78°
Mostly Cloudy
78° / 74°
- Pastor says he and his wife were robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry while preaching
- Marshall County Sheriff McGuire postpones retirement, accuses judge executive of plan to delay transition of power to Sheriff-Elect Hilbrecht
- Man arrested on felony assault charge in Calloway County
- 2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets sold out
- Sheriff Eddie McGuire details impact Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht's appointment delay would have on the county
- Review of videos shows Uvalde school chief in central role during unfolding massacre
- Murray Water System issues boil water order due to water main failure
- Family Service Society pauses in-person services due to COVID among staff
- Westview begins quest for repeat without Simpson
- New online tool offers roadmap to financial independence
