Dog Walking Forecast: 10/16/20

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...FROST IS LIKELY THIS MORNING, WITH TEMPERATURES OF 32 TO 36 DEGREES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD HAVE IMPACTS ON AGRICULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL INTERESTS. VEGETATION SENSITIVE TO FROST MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&