Dog Walking Forecast: 10/21/20

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH 9 AM CDT... PATCHY DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITIES UNDER A QUARTER MILE HAVE DEVELOPED SINCE 6 AM ALONG COMMUNITIES BORDERING THE OHIO, WABASH, AND MISSISSIPPI RIVER, STRETCHING FROM FULTON KENTUCKY TO EVANSVILLE INDIANA. AS THE SUN CONTINUES TO RISE, VISIBILITIES DUE TO THE FOG SHOULD IMPROVE. SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL ALSO HELP THIN AND DISSIPATE THE FOG. IN THE MEANTIME, DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE FOG. VISIBILITIES MAY FALL TO LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE IN A VERY SHORT DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS OR FOG LIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD.