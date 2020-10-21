Dog Walking Forecast: 10/21/20

Tracking patchy morning fog with sun shine and clouds and temperatures reaching the upper 70s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH 9 AM CDT... PATCHY DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITIES UNDER A QUARTER MILE HAVE DEVELOPED SINCE 6 AM ALONG COMMUNITIES BORDERING THE OHIO, WABASH, AND MISSISSIPPI RIVER, STRETCHING FROM FULTON KENTUCKY TO EVANSVILLE INDIANA. AS THE SUN CONTINUES TO RISE, VISIBILITIES DUE TO THE FOG SHOULD IMPROVE. SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL ALSO HELP THIN AND DISSIPATE THE FOG. IN THE MEANTIME, DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE FOG. VISIBILITIES MAY FALL TO LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE IN A VERY SHORT DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS OR FOG LIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD.
Currently in Paducah
63°F
Fair
63°F / 54°F
- Photo emerges of Paducah Public Schools superintendent with blackface
- Trump abruptly ends '60 Minutes' interview before planned taping of joint appearance with Pence
- Kentucky's ban on cutting off utilities to end Nov. 6: Here's how to get help
- "Jury service and grand jury service, we need people to be comfortable." Local Commonwealth's Attorney weighs in grand juror ruling in Breonna Taylor case
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear calls Tuesday COVID-19 report 'grim'
- Southern Illinois restaurant owner shares potential impact of new restrictions
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- McConnell casts doubt on massive pre-Election Day stimulus deal as Pelosi sounds upbeat about talks with administration
- A poll worker was fired for telling voters to turn their 'Black Lives Matter' shirts inside out
