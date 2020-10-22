Dog Walking Forecast: 10/22/20

Great day for a walk with lots of sunshine.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
68°F
Fair
68°F / 63°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two arrested after standoff in McCracken County, deputies say
- Photo emerges of Paducah Public Schools superintendent with blackface
- 'He's a better person than that': Shively's former student reacts to blackface photo
- Investigators locate vehicle suspected in hit-and-run that injured 79-year-old woman
- Ten new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves County
- Paducah school board members discuss calls for resignation after blackface photo
- Paducah mom shares disdain for blackface photo as she plans walkout, asks for superintendent's resignation
- Political science professor explains historical impact of blackface
- 14-year-old Amari Harris reported missing in Paducah
- Drugs uncovered after two men detained in stolen car, Graves County Sheriff's Office says
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.