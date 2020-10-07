Dog Walking Forecast: 10/7/20

It's a great day to take a walk!
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Sunny
59°F / 51°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- An almost eight-hour standoff with police ends peacefully at a downtown hotel
- Trump reverses course on coronavirus relief talks, dangles new $1,200 stimulus checks
- "You want to hope you get your call back, but that call never comes." People want answers as Kentucky deals with backlog of unemployment claims
- John A. Logan College suspends diversity activities as they review President Trumps order prohibiting workforce diversity training
- What The Tech: Totally Free TV
- Marshall County couple looking for support as they build free desks for virtual learners
- Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear calls more more mask enforcement as COVID-19 cases go up
- Beshear says Kentucky is "fully committed" to reopening unemployment offices statewide
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.