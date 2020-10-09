Dog Walking Forecast: 10/9/20

Best to take your walk this afternoon.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... THE COMBINATION OF CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS IS CONTRIBUTING TO PATCHY DENSE FOG FORMATION THIS MORNING. PATCHES OF DENSE FOG CAN BE EXPECTED FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY NEAR RIVER VALLEYS, LOW-LYING AREAS AND NEAR OTHER BODIES OF WATER. DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE PATCHY FOG. VISIBILITIES MAY FALL TO LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE IN A VERY SHORT DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS OR FOG LIGHTS WHEN DRIVING EARLY TODAY. LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD. ANY FOG THAT DEVELOPS SHOULD GRADUALLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY 8 OR 9 AM CDT.
Currently in Paducah
57°F
Fog
57°F / 55°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Wife, ex-deputy charged with murder of missing Kentucky man
- KSP: Ohio County man arrested after attempted robbery at a Calvert City home
- Police searching for 3 suspects in Paducah theft case
- Man found dead outside business in Calloway County
- Man accused of inappropriate communication with a child arrested in McCracken County
- McCracken County Woman accused of firing gun at man and teenager
- 44 students quarantined after Paducah Middle student athlete tests positive for COVID-19
- Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore shares cancer diagnosis
- 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County
- Beshear, recalling effigy and alleged threat from Kevil man, condemns militia members in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.