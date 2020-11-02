Dog Walking Forecast: 11/2/20

Great day for a walk!
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
41°F
Sunny
41°F / 28°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- FBI investigating alleged harassment of Biden campaign bus by Trump supporters
- Protests continue for the resignation of Paducah superintendent Donald Shively
- High school student journalists uncover KSP training slideshow quoting Hitler
- Paducah family stuck in quarantine gets Halloween treat
- Protests continue for the resignation of Paducah superintendent Donald Shively
- Trump's presidential approval rating stays steady: NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Trigg County sheriff on leave after deadly shooting
- Wake Up Weather: 11/2/20
- Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.