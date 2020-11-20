Dog Walking Forecast: 11/20/20

Great day for a walk, but grab a wind jacket!
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Mostly Cloudy
59°F / 53°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky restaurants preparing for indoor dining closures Friday
- McCracken County leaders share alarming data on COVID-19 cases
- Lyon County judge executive releases statement criticizing governor
- Paducah Board of Education discusses Superintendent in second meeting of the week
- Community mourns Ballard County teen who passed away after battle with COVID-19
- Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
- COVID-19 pandemic: A look behind the front lines in Paducah
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Another day of record-breaking COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky
- Tyler Jones pleads guilty to 2018 murder of 15-year-old Peyton Hurt
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.