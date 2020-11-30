Dog Walking Forecast: 11/30/20

Cold day for a walk, but green paws across the board.
...WINTRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY... STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL GUST 20 TO 35 MPH TODAY. WITH TEMPERATURES STUCK IN THE MIDDLE 30S THROUGH THE DAY, WIND CHILLS WILL GENERALLY BE IN THE TEENS AND 20S. IF THE BLUSTERY CONDITIONS WERE NOT ENOUGH, THERE WILL BE A MIXTURE OF LIGHT RAIN AND LIGHT SNOW MAINLY EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER THROUGH AT LEAST THE MORNING HOURS. SOME MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE POSSIBLE ON GRASSY AREAS. REMEMBER TO WEAR LAYERED CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES OR MITTENS, IF YOU MUST GO OUTSIDE TODAY.
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Cloudy
35°F / 33°F
- Kentucky State Police warn motorist about potential winter weather
- Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals allows Beshear to halt in-person learning for religious schools
- Reporting 2,803 new cases, Gov. Beshear thanks all who sacrificed for greater good during holiday weekend
- Murray State unloads on D-III Greenville in 173-95 win
- Five people arrested after woman cuts sister with knife
- Biden's doctor says he has hairline fractures in his foot after slipping while playing with his dog
- Local businesses participating in Cyber Monday to give customers safer option during pandemic
- Biden announces all-female senior White House communications team
- CDC Covid-19 vaccine advisers call emergency meeting to vote on who gets one first
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
