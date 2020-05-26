Better weather this morning for a walk with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the lower 80s.
Dog Walking Forecast: 5/26/20
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
78°F
Partly Cloudy
78°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Alligator found at Kentucky Lake
- COVID-19 didn't prevent Memorial Day celebration at Kentucky Lake
- I-24 west reopens after "major injury collision"
- Man in custody after disturbance on Buckner Lane, Paducah police say
- 19 shot, 4 killed during violent Memorial Day weekend in Missouri
- Church offering reward to help find vandals who damaged gravestones
- Kentucky hair salons, nail spas reopening with guidelines to keep you healthy
- After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in wreck
- Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
- New COVID-19 cases confirmed in southern Illinois Monday, one new death reported
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.