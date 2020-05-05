It's a good, but cold day to take a walk.
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 15 MPH, WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, AND MUCH OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...THE HIGHEST WIND SPEEDS WILL BE DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES AND WATERWAYS WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&
62°F
Cloudy
63°F / 58°F
- Lawsuit claims McCracken County jailer violated whistleblower act, civil rights act in firing nurse
- Two people arrested after a woman reported her car stolen
- Harless criticizes opponents in mayoral race, local media in statement
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- Kentucky Democratic leaders denounce freedom rally as 'racist exercise'
- Judge upholds Ky. mass gathering ban, says no to travel ban
- Pint-sized driver surprises Utah trooper during traffic stop
- Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County
- Woman arrested after shoplifting, fleeing from police
- More than 23,000 March unemployment claims still unpaid in Kentucky
