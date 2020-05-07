Dog Walking Forecast: 5/7/20

A little chilly this morning, but a good day for a walk with temperatures rising to the mid 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Sunny
64°F / 44°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police searching for missing Paducah man
- West Kentucky woman living through second pandemic celebrates 109th birthday
- As meat shortage concerns grow, local meat markets are still stocked up
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- Tennessee hair salons back in business, this time with added safety precautions
- Stimulus payments sent to dead people must be returned, IRS says
- Local hairstylists and barbers introduce 'Take What You Need' donation drive
- A look at guidelines businesses must follow to reopen in Kentucky
- Gov. Beshear reports 159 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 8 additional deaths
- Man arrested for allegedly stabbing two people in Obion County, TN
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.