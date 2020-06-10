Dog Walking Forecast: 6/10/20

Great day to take a walk! Temperatures in the upper 70s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...GUSTY WINDS TODAY... SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL BECOME WEST THROUGH THE DAY WITH THE PASSAGE OF A FRONT, AND GUST AT TIMES FROM 30 TO 40 MPH. THE WINDS WILL SUBSIDE THIS EVENING.
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Partly Cloudy/Wind
78°F / 74°F
- Missing Marshall County child found
- Missouri woman asks Merriam-Webster to update definition of racism; company will make the change
- Kentucky State Police searching for multiple subjects non-compliant with sex offender registry
- 'Cops' canceled amid debate about policing
- County board approves agreements related to Walker's Bluff casino, resort project
- Former Barbecue on the River executive director now in McCracken County Jail
- Gov. Beshear plans to make sure all black Kentuckians have health care coverage
- Gov. Beshear reports five new COVID-19 deaths, including one from McCracken County
- New sinkhole pops up in Southern Illinois town
- 10-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah found safe
