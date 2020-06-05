Overall, it's a good day for a walk. Yellow paws for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with slight chance of rain for some areas. Temperatures in the upper 80s.
Dog Walking Forecast: 6/5/20
- Trent Okerson
-
Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
