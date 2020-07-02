Dog Walking Forecast: 7/2/20

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... SOME CLEARING, ALONG WITH CALM WINDS, AND ABUNDANT RAINFALL THE PAST FEW DAYS HAS SET THE STAGE FOR AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE REGION. USE CAUTION DRIVING EARLY THIS MORNING, AS LOCALLY DENSE FOG WILL CAUSE SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY.