Dog Walking Forecast: 7/22/20

Good morning for a walk with a chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
78°F
Sunny
78°F / 73°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local man saves elderly neighbor from sexual assault
- Local health department says Gov. Beshear's travel advisory will improve COVID-19 case numbers
- McConnell touts 'kids, jobs, health care' in next COVID-19 relief package
- Convent outside Detroit lost 13 religious sisters to COVID-19
- COVID-19 related temporary closures impact Paducah businesses
- At least 14 injured in Chicago funeral home shooting
- Photo of another female judge found in car connected to suspect who shot federal judge's family
- Man attacked, sexually assaulted 80-year-old after saying he'd pray for her, sheriff's office says
- Marion Unit 2 School District discuss reopening plans
- Southern Illinois early head start centers close over COVID-19 concerns
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.