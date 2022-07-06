Ruff day for a walk! No green paws after 10 a.m. and heat index in the 100s.
Dog Walking Forecast 7/6/22
Charity Blanton
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will provide relief to a very few. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
86°
86° / 79°
- What we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect
- Illinois State Police release video of 'mob action,' over 100 people swarmed trooper vehicle, broke windshield, threw fireworks
- Parents of 2-year-old boy among the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting
- Man arrested after brandishing handgun in lobby of Paducah hotel, police say
- Police say 70-year-old Missouri man killed disabled sister
- Kentucky Supreme Court rejects appeal by AG to resume near-total ban on abortion services
- McCracken County Fair makes changes to battle extreme heat
- Uvalde mayor says he fears a cover-up of investigation into school massacre and calls on Texas Gov. Abbott to intervene
- Police investigating after man injured in July 4 shooting in Paducah
- McCracken County commissioner sends out annexation proposal
