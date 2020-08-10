Dog Walking Forecast: 8/10/20

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 105 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. &&