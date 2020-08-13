Dog Walking Forecast: 8/13/20

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG IN SEVERAL AREAS THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS BEEN DEVELOPING OVER THE PAST FEW HOURS ACROSS MUCH OF THE QUAD STATE REGION. HOWEVER, THERE ARE SOME LOCATIONS WHERE THE FOG HAS BECOME QUITE DENSE AND PRODUCED VISIBILITIES DOWN TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. BE PREPARED TO RUN INTO LOWER VISIBILITIES WHILE DRIVING THIS MORNING. LEAVE EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION AND INCREASE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO LIFT WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS.