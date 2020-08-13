Dog Walking Forecast: 8/13/20

Best to take a walk this morning.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...PATCHY DENSE FOG IN SEVERAL AREAS THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS BEEN DEVELOPING OVER THE PAST FEW HOURS ACROSS MUCH OF THE QUAD STATE REGION. HOWEVER, THERE ARE SOME LOCATIONS WHERE THE FOG HAS BECOME QUITE DENSE AND PRODUCED VISIBILITIES DOWN TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. BE PREPARED TO RUN INTO LOWER VISIBILITIES WHILE DRIVING THIS MORNING. LEAVE EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION AND INCREASE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO LIFT WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS.
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Partly Cloudy
75°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Trump nominates Paducah native for federal judgeship
- Shandies Restaurant and Bar to suspend operations
- Commission approves City Block project amid heated discussions
- Carterville man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Du Quoin man's death in Carbondale
- Woman who says she has COVID-19 evicted from Tennessee home
- Hickman County Schools to stick with plan to reopen Aug. 24
- Southwest Airlines removes autistic boy and his family over face mask
- 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves County
- Livingston County School Board officially votes to delay in-person classes
- Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.