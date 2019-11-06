Dog Walking Forecast: 11/6/19 Trent Okerson 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Get your walks in this morning. It'll be rainy this afternoon into the evening. Close 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dog Walking Forecast: 11/6/19 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 52°F Rain Shower 55°F / 33°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesElection ResultsDemocrat Andy Beshear leads Kentucky governor’s race that is too close to callJon Hayden elected Graves County SheriffShea Nickell elected Kentucky Supreme Court District 1 JusticeA woman found dead in Ohio was killed by her own Great Danes, police sayMan faces multiple charges after shots fired near church in PaducahIL man arrested in KY on rape chargesTwo charged after car was stolen from Paducah business and crashed into other carsPerson of interest search leads officers to uncover body in wooded areaVisitation service set for man killed in Calloway County officer-involved shooting Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.