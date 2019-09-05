Dog Walking Forecast: 9/5/19

A fantastic day for a walk.
- Funeral for Murray State student who fell overboard on Kentucky Lake set for Saturday
- Deputies investigating suspicious man who entered Paducah Athletic Club
- KYTC: Old drainage tiles to blame for 22-feet deep hole that opened up in Murray
- Road construction flagger hit by car in Graves County
- Princekumar Joshi sentenced to two years in prison
- Kentucky woman pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking charges
- Superintendent speaks about threat made to McCracken County High School
- Body recovered from Kentucky Lake, identified as missing boater
- Work continues on Paducah building damaged by June storm
- Paducah Tilghman hoping to snap streak vs. Mayfield
