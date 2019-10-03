Dog Walking Forecast: 10/3/19

Today is hopefully the last hot day for a walk.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
71°F
Sunny
71°F / 66°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 16-year-old arrested in connection to overdose linked to THC vaping device
- West Kentucky drug investigations lead to large meth bust in Georgia, sheriff's office says
- State police: 2-year-old left alone with gun in Sedalia recovering from gunshot wound
- 71-year-old man arrested for rape, incest was a police officer at time of alleged crime
- 2 arrested, suspected fentanyl pills seized in Paducah
- Local sheriff thankful there is no police funeral this week
- State police: Paducah man arrested in decades-old rape case
- Car crashes into fall maze at Huyck Farms
- Police: Two suspects arrested in Paducah box cutter assault
- Paducah man arraigned in decades old rape case
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.