Dog Walking Forecast: 11/13/19

Weather Alert

...BE WATCHFUL FOR PATCHY BLACK ICE DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE... BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES EARLY THIS MORNING HAVE LIKELY RESULTED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF PATCHY BLACK ICE DUE TO THE REFREEZING OF MELTED SNOW. PAY PARTICULAR ATTENTION TO UNTREATED SIDE ROADS AND BRIDGES. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION ON YOUR MORNING COMMUTE. DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOUR VEHICLE AND OTHERS.