Dog Walking Forecast: 11/12/19

Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING ALONG WITH SLICK ROADS... YESTERDAY'S SNOW COMBINED WITH BITTER COLD EARLY TODAY MEANS MANY ROADS ACROSS THE REGION WILL REMAIN SLICK AND HAZARDOUS FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. THERE HAVE BEEN NUMEROUS CLOSINGS AND EVENT CANCELLATIONS ACROSS THE AREA. SOME IMPROVEMENT IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE DAY. DESPITE SUB FREEZING TEMPERATURES, SUNSHINE AND TREATMENT ON SOME ROADS WILL HELP MELT AND, OR EVAPORATE THE SNOW AND ICE. WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING WILL RANGE FROM THE SINGLE DIGITS TO JUST BELOW ZERO. BY AFTERNOON, THE WINDS WILL DIMINISH. HOWEVER, HIGHS WILL ONLY REACH THE LOWER TO UPPER 20S, WITH WIND CHILLS STILL 10 TO 20 DEGREES.