Dog Walking Forecast: 1/8/20 Trent Okerson Jan 8, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A beautiful day for a walk. Close 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dog Walking Forecast: 1/8/20 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 46°F Sunny 46°F / 32°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesFather, daughter accused of animal abuse in McCracken County again arrested in IllinoisPaducah man arrested on rape chargeBroussard’s Cajun Cuisine to start hiring soon in PaducahFormer Graves County commonwealth's attorney indicted on abuse of public trust chargeTwo charged with using children in Fancy Farm burglaryDog undergoes surgery after mouth tied shut with rubber bands, animal rescue saysMcConnell appears to have the votes to set impeachment trial rules without Democratic supportMan breaks into Paducah Board of Education building looking for place to sleepUkrainian airplane crashes near TehranU.S. official: Very few, if any, casualties in Iran missile attack on U.S. base in Iraq Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.