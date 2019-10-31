Dog Walking Forecast: 10/31/19

Dress your dog up warmly for Halloween.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIDESPREAD HARD FREEZE EXPECTED TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY. THE FREEZE WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TEMPERATURE...TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING BY LATE THIS EVENING, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S. READINGS WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID MORNING FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&
Currently in Paducah
37°F
Cloudy
38°F / 37°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- A man set to be executed Tuesday could suffer a 'gruesome' death because of his rare disease, activists say
- I-24 east back open to traffic after semitrailer fire, injury crashes in Marshall County
- A woman allowed her brain surgery to be livestreamed on Facebook; she was awake for most of it
- Bond set at $5 million for man arrested in Du Quoin shooting and fire
- Never-before-used treatment saves Paducah teen
- Police: arson under investigation in Union City, Tennessee
- Friends in the Fight
- Paducah study shows hotel occupancy down; city continues with plan for new hotel
- Humane society talks road to recovery for Chihuahuas rescued in McCracken County
- H.A.N.D.S. program helps Kentucky parents
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.