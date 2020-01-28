Dog Walking Forecast: 1/28/20 Kaylee Bowers Jan 28, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cold and cloudy day for a walk. Close 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dog Walking Forecast: 1/28/20 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 35°F Cloudy 35°F / 30°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesWoman pleads guilty to facilitation of murder in deadly Mayfield shootingNational Quilt Museum's 'block of the month' sparks heated discussionsMissing Paducah woman found safeTennessee man arrested in hit-and-run now charged with attempted murderKobe Bryant's pilot had special permission to fly Sunday morning before crash. Here's what else we knowMcCracken County Fiscal Court has first reading of insurance premium tax ordinanceAviation experts suspect Bryant's pilot got lost in the fogCreditors requesting for GenCanna to be put into bankruptcyHow to avoid catching coronavirusKentucky man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 in parking lot Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.