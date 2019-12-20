Dog Walking Forecast: 12/20/19 Trent Okerson Dec 20, 2019 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No problems for your walk today. Close 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dog Walking Forecast: 12/20/19 1 of 4 Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 26°F Sunny 26°F / 21°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesPaducah Police looking for burglar who stole nonprofit donations from Just HamburgersFact check of the sixth Democratic debateKY man accused of setting home ablaze, waiting nearby with gunsDeputies looking for Bardwell man accused of breaking into home and assaulting womanPaducah-McCracken County hotel occupancy rate remains below 60% as of NovemberThe new Miss America is a scientist from VirginiaDozens laid off at headquarters of troubled hemp company GenCanna, local media reportFormer NFL player organizes shopping spree event for local studentsMcCracken County Sheriff's Office offers safe space for online transactionsEx-Miss Kentucky admits to trading sexual photos with teen Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.