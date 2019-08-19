Dog Walking Forecast: 8/19/19

Early morning and late evening the best time for a walk today.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH WEDNESDAY... HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM 90 TO 95 DEGREES THROUGH MID WEEK ACROSS MUCH OF THE FOUR STATE REGION. WITH THE HIGH HUMIDITY IN PLACE, HEAT INDEX READINGS ARE EXPECTED TO PEAK FROM 100 TO AROUND 105 EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY. THE BEST CHANCE OF EXCEEDING THE 105 MARK IS IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND THE PURCHASE AREA OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY PROVIDE SOME TEMPORARY RELIEF FROM THE HEAT EACH AFTERNOON. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE OR AIR-CONDITIONING, AND WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TRY TO RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. MAKE SURE OUTDOOR PETS HAVE AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF FRESH WATER.
Currently in Paducah
77°F
Sunny
77°F / 71°F
Top Stories
Articles
- St. Jude Dream Home giveaway prize winners
- Deputy: 19-year-old appears to fall asleep while driving
- What's next for the St. Jude dream home winners
- A California man says he was beaten after being mistaken for a suspected child predator
- Nearly 4 tons of weed was discovered inside a shipment of jalapeños
- Scientists bid farewell to the first Icelandic glacier lost to climate change. If more melt, it can be disastrous
- Inside Slavutych, the city created by the Chernobyl explosion
- DOWNLOAD NOW: New WPSD News App available on Android and Apple devices
- Bernie Sanders unveils plan to overhaul country's 'dysfunctional criminal justice system'
- Teenage girl injured after horse she was riding on was hit by a car
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.