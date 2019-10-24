Dog Walking Forecast: 10/24/19

A little bit cloudy for your walk today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Mostly Cloudy
72°F / 44°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Graves County student charged with terroristic threatening
- Outage ends for Spectrum customers in west Kentucky
- Former McCracken County deputy jailer arrested and charged with smuggling contraband into jail
- Driver charged after sheriff's office says he nearly hit detective
- Woman says she's sorry after 51 dogs found in terrible conditions at her home
- Father, daughter charged after 40-plus dogs rescued from McCracken County home
- Always is taking the female symbol off its packaging
- 7 more dogs rescued from McCracken County home where 40-plus were found
- Investigation underway after man stabbed in Marshall County
- Details on new lawsuit filed against GenCanna
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.