Dog Walking Forecast: 10/17/19

Bundle up for your morning walk.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Sunny
54°F / 37°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 5-year-old Zoey Smith, who celebrated 'No More Chemo' surrounded by loved ones, has passed away
- McCracken County inmate sought after walking away from jail welding program
- 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife killed; son shot by deputies
- Hemp plants valued at $8,000 stolen in southern Illinois
- Locals excited to learn Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field and Stream Expo moving to Paducah
- Local hospital holds No More Chemo party for 5-year-old girl with terminal leukemia
- US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died
- Missing teens found in Hopkinsville
- A state trooper in Utah pulled a man from his car seconds before it was hit by a train
- MISSING: 14-year-old Marlon Johnson
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.