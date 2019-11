Dog Walking Forecast: 11/22/19

Weather Alert

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CST FOR FULTON...CALLOWAY...MARSHALL...HICKMAN...CARLISLE... MCCRACKEN...BALLARD AND GRAVES COUNTIES... AT 720 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THE RAIN WAS COMING TO AN END ACROSS WESTERN KENTUCKY. HOWEVER, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED 1 TO 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN FELL OVERNIGHT. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAIN HAS LIKELY RESULTED IN SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS, ESPECIALLY WHERE LEAVES HAVE CLOGGED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, MURRAY, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, BENTON, CALVERT CITY, FULTON, HICKMAN, CLINTON, LA CENTER, BARDWELL, WICKLIFFE, REIDLAND, LONE OAK, BARLOW, MOUND CITY, BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT, CAYCE, LYNNVILLE AND FULGHAM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&