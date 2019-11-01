Dog Walking Forecast: 11/1/19

Bundle up if you are taking a walk this morning.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * TEMPERATURE...AFTER LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S, TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID MORNING. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&
Currently in Paducah
32°F
Sunny
32°F / 27°F
- Pilot killed in plane crash 4 miles from Barkley Regional Airport
- Mayfield woman dies in overnight crash
- Body found in Alexander County, Illinois
- ESCAPED INMATE: Henry Rickard Jr.
- Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting
- Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses gay pride T-shirt case
- Friends in the Fight: Local woman explains why she'll never miss another annual mammogram
- Paducah leaders explain why hotel study commissioned before TIF district approved
- Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
- Deal gives Ford workers $9K signing bonus; plant will close
