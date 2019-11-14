Dog Walking Forecast: 11/14/19

Not too bad all day for a walk.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
40°F
Sunny
40°F / 25°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- IHOP won't reopen until 2020, spokesperson says
- Preliminary plans show what Paducah's indoor aquatic center may look like
- Winning lotto ticket sold in Paducah, winner has not yet come forward
- Puppy found with tail growing out of his head in Southeast Missouri
- Entire cast of 'Days of Our Lives' released from contracts
- Ordinance restricting dogs at Paducah special events receives pushback from local festival
- Diabetes costs become death sentence for those who can't afford medicine in west Kentucky
- Snowman 6
- Kentucky governor faces big decision as recanvass looms
- Ja Morant lifts Grizzlies past Hornets with late layup
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.