We'll get to enjoy a slight drop in humidity today & this weekend, but get ready for a heat wave next week!
Friday 7-10-2020 Morning Weather
- Scott Circuit Judge grants statewide temporary restraining order against Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders
- Kentucky governor announces mask mandate
- DUI charge against ex-Vanderbilt star and Lady Marshals basketball coach Langhi dropped, lawyer says
- COVID-19 patient’s recovery described as a 'miracle'
- McCracken County School Board reviews back-to-school plans before final approval
- Business owners discuss Kentucky's new mask mandate and the uncertainty of COVID-19
- Texas woman strangled to death, body found in container on Kentucky Lake
- Driver flown to Indiana hospital after single-vehicle crash in Graves County
- Newly discovered comet visible in the night sky
- Carroll Hubbard Jr. admits to violating the Kentucky Rules of Professional Conduct, is permanently disbarred
