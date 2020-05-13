Rain showers will gradually be lifted out of our area this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper sixties.
Midday Weather Forecast: 5/13/20
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Rain Shower
60°F / 51°F
