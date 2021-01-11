Cold and cloudy today with temperatures staying near freezing.
31°F
Cloudy
31°F / 28°F
- Deputies respond to a reported shooting in Paducah
- One person arrested, one cited after shots fired in Fancy Farm
- Democrats promise quick move to impeachment if 25th Amendment push fails
- Local school districts prepare to resume in-person classes Monday
- Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
- Westbound lane restriction along I-24 near 9mm in Paducah starts Monday
- Corporate America halts donations to Republicans who voted to overturn the election
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Parler has now been booted by Amazon, Apple and Google, and it may have to go offline temporarily
- Two men seen carrying restraints during Capitol riot charged with federal crimes
