Tracking a chance of snow showers with temps in the lower 40s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Snow showers may cause scattered slick spots this afternoon and tonight.... Snow showers are expected to develop across the region this afternoon and persist into the overnight hours. Accumulations will be spotty and generally a half an inch or less. Ground and air temperatures are forecast to be primarily above freezing during the daytime hours. However, a few of the showers this afternoon may be strong enough to produce very isolated bursts of moderate to even heavy snow. If the heavier snow showers develop, road surfaces could briefly be coated with snow and become slick. In addition, visibilities could be reduced to well under a mile within the heavier snow showers. Friday night, as temperatures cool to near freezing, a few slick spots may develop, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Drivers who encounter one of the snow showers this afternoon should slow down and leave plenty of room between them and the vehicle in front of them. Drivers tonight should be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.
Currently in Paducah
42°F
Cloudy/Wind
44°F / 33°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two months on a ventilator, Graves County school bus driver showing progress
- Purchase District Health Department releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- Key arrests so far from the Capitol riot
- Local gun supply stores low on guns and ammunition
- Kentucky National Guard activates members to help provide security in D.C. and Frankfort
- First day of tax season. Here's how you can file for free
- Marshall County Fiscal Court denies sheriff’s request to increase deputy pay
- Loss of sense of taste and smell in COVID-19 patients can affect mental health
- Health department says southern Illinois has a long way to go in changing mitigation plans
- Wake Up Weather: 1/15/21
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.