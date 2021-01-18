Tracking a cloudy afternoon with temps in the upper 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
48°F
Partly Cloudy
48°F / 31°F
- Detour on Blandville road after crash in McCracken County
- Incoming Biden administration to migrant caravan: Don't come, you won't get in immediately
- Baby giraffe dies at Nashville Zoo after being stepped on by mother
- DC attorney general says Trump could possibly be charged by city prosecutors with misdemeanor for role in Capitol insurrection
- FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
- Wake Up Weather: 1/18/21
- Irish company buys United Propane Gas
- Biden readies sweeping rollback of Trump-era abortion crackdown
- Bostick leaves mark after first start with Murray State
- Purchase District Health Department releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
