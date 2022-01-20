Tracking a chilly day with high temperatures in the 20s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
22°
Partly Cloudy
22° / 15°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky troopers seize about 170 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop, Oregon man charged with trafficking
- Cape Girardeau Police: Missouri man arrested after attempting to swim away from police
- LIST: Schools in the Local 6 area using NTI days
- SEMI crash blocking I-69 southbound at 46 mile marker in Marshall County
- Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison
- School district changes COVID-19 protocol
- Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster
- People prepare as cold weather comes into region
- McConnell announces $465 million to complete the Kentucky Lock and Dam Project
- Vehicle fire on I-57 northbound near Benton causes delays
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.