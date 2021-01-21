Mostly sunny skies with temps in the lower 50s.
49°F
Sunny
49°F / 38°F
- Police searching for missing Paducah teen
- At least 4 Tennessee men receive presidential pardons
- Here are tonight's winning Mega Millions numbers
- Locals excited about Kamala Harris making history as new vice president
- 2 charged with second-degree assault, 2 charged with evidence tampering after Paducah shooting incident
- Biden to sign executive orders on Covid vaccinations, pandemic response on 2nd day
- There was one winning ticket in $730 million Powerball lottery
- Deputies: woman arrested for assault and abuse involving a child
- Virtual expungement clinic: giving people second chances
- Local business employing people with special needs gets financial help from Barstool Fund
