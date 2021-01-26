Mostly cloudy skies with temps in the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
50°F
Cloudy
51°F / 42°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- TBI searching for person of interest after two bodies found at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County
- Murray High School receives bomb threat, one day after false report of gunshots
- Water reported over multiple roads in west Kentucky
- $38 million to be used for utility assistance grants to help Kentucky families struggling to pay bills because of the pandemic
- McConnell allows Senate power-sharing deal to advance after fight with Democrats over filibuster
- Murray Police investigating who made false report of gunshots at high school
- Beshear honors memory of 48-year-old Christian County woman who died because of COVID-19
- Biden to outline racial equity plan, sign executive actions
- Biden: Trump's impeachment trial 'has to happen'
- State police investigating deadly Graves County wreck
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.