Tracking temps in the mid 30s and a possibility of up to 1 to 2 inches of snowfall!
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...First Accumulating Snow of the Season For Some Areas... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around one inch. * WHERE...Much of western Kentucky, Extreme southeast Missouri, and Massac County Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will lower to one quarter to one half mile at times. Although the duration of the snow will be fairly short, a quick inch of snow could cause travel difficulties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
...A Period of Snow Will Create Hazardous Conditions This Afternoon in West Kentucky and Extreme Southeast Missouri... Snow will overspread western Kentucky and extreme southeast Missouri today. The snow will begin in New Madrid and Charleston Missouri by noon, then spread east across the Purchase area of western Kentucky early this afternoon. East of Kentucky Lake, the snow will arrive during the mid afternoon hours. The snow will come down rather heavily for an hour or two. The snow will quickly accumulate up to an inch on grassy areas. A slushy coating will likely occur on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. The snow will end from west to east late this afternoon. Visibility will be reduced to just one half mile for a couple hours or so. Use extra care on roads. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
Currently in Paducah
33°F
Snow
36°F / 32°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Community mourns loss of 2 men shot and killed at Reelfoot Lake; friends of murder suspect left confused
- Man accused of beating victim with car jack arrested in Calloway County
- Murder charges filed against man accused in deadly double shooting at Reelfoot Lake
- 'It's a shame that it has to come to this,' Marshall County sheriff speaks out about judge executive's open records violation
- TBI searching for person of interest after two bodies found at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County
- Tracking snow chances Wednesday
- Body of missing woman found in woods at Kess Creek Park
- Kentucky attorney general again finds Marshall County Judge Executive violated Open Records Act
- Investigators find boat of man accused of killing two people at Reelfoot Lake
- Community mourns loss of 2 men shot and killed at Reelfoot Lake; friends of murder suspect left confused
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.