Tracking a chance of rain drizzle with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Fog
59°F / 53°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah residents concerned about flooding from Monday's downpours
- Small tsunami generated by magnitude 7.5 earthquake that prompted evacuation orders
- Police searching for Paducah man who broke into a home, threatened two women with a knife
- Pastor temporarily relieved of duties after child porn charge
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Wake Up Weather: 10/20/20
- Paducah City Commission candidates talk racial sensitivity training during forum
- Be aware of scam involving Rocket Fired Pizza, deputies say
- KSP: Kentucky man shot and killed after firing at police in standoff
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.